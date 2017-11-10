An update on the Cortney Lake homicide investigation will be happening on Nov. 14, after an original update was postponed this week at the request of the investigative team.

Insp. Tom Warren, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's lead investigator in the case, will update media at 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Townsend headquarters.

Lisa Lake, Cortney Lake's mother, will also be making a statement to the media on Tuesday.

The original press conference that was supposed to happen Nov. 6 was postponed that day. That delay was at the request of the investigative team, "as some information requires additional consideration prior to its release," the RNC said in a media release Friday.

"As this is an active investigation the team constantly receives new information that must be considered prior to release to the public and we apologize to the media for the short notice on Monday's postponement."

Lake was last seen June 7 and police ruled the case a homicide, although her body has not been found.

Last week, the body of Philip Steven Smith, Lake's ex-boyfriend, was found in a wooded area near Bellevue Beach. His death was ruled a suicide.