A political poll released Thursday shows support for the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party and Premier Dwight Ball continues to climb.

But most people surveyed are not satisfied with the government's performance, and nearly 40 per cent of those surveyed are undecided or indifferent.

The poll, by Corporate Research Associates, was conducted by phone from Nov. 2 to 30 and tapped into the opinions of 800 eligible voters.

Results show that four in 10 voters back the Liberals — 44 per cent, compared with 40 per cent in August and 34 per cent in May.

Support for the Progressive Conservative Party is unchanged at 33 per cent, while the NDP slipped from 24 per cent to 19.

However, 63 per cent of those surveyed are not satisfied with the performance of the Liberal government over the past three months.

Three in 10 residents surveyed (29 per cent) are undecided, while seven per cent don't like any party or won't vote at all, and one per cent refused to state a preference.

Dwight Ball's popularity has improved at 31 per cent, up from 23 per cent in August. PC Leader Paul Davis has 31 per cent, compared with 29 per cent in the last poll. The NDP interim leader Lorraine Michael polled 19 per cent, one per cent more than Earle McCurdy polled in the last quarter.

About 20 per cent of those surveyed didn't like any of the leaders or had no opinion.

The poll is considered accurate to within 3.5 percentage points, 95 times out of 100.