2 groups make shortlist to build new Corner Brook hospital

Workers pour the concrete foundation for Corner Brook's new long-term care facility this week. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Two groups are in the running for the bid to build the new hospital in Corner Brook, Premier Dwight Ball announced Thursday.

Ball said Atlantic Healthcare Partnership and Corner Brook Health Partnership passed the request for qualifications process, which vetted the groups' ability to pull off such a project, and will now move on to the next stage. Ball said both groups will soon receive the Request for Proposal (RFP) documents and will submit a full project proposal in the coming months.

"We've already been through a mechanism in terms of a selection of those that are actually qualified— their financial ability to do so, to design, build and maintain those buildings," said Ball.

"The work will continue now for the rest of this year to the point where we will actually put in place the successful proponent and get work started in 2019."

Crews with Marco Services Ltd., a part of the Corner Brook Care Partnership, pictured here working on the long-term care facility. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Ball said the successful bidder will be announced by next spring, while work on the 164-bed acute care hospital is set to be completed by 2023.

Construction is underway for the new 145 bed long-term care home, adjacent to the new hospital site. The first shipment of steel is expected to arrive for that project this week.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador