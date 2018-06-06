Corner Brook baseball striking out on overdue facility upgrades, says association

A lot has changed in Corner Brook since the 1950s, but one thing that has dubiously remained the same is the clubhouse building at the city's largest baseball field — much to the chagrin of the local baseball association.

"We're very proud of our field. We ship in the proper soils and silts and clays from Ontario and Halifax," says Frank Humber, a board member with the Corner Brook Baseball Association.

"But the building — in terms of senior fields and facilities around Atlantic Canada — I've got to think this is one of the worst."

Humber estimates the structure at Jubilee Field was built sometime in the late 1940s and, to his knowledge, hasn't received any capital improvements since then.

The building at Jubilee Field has a canteen, locker rooms and two washrooms, which the Corner Brook Baseball Association says needs some much-needed TLC. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

The pristine field, maintained primarily by volunteers, is a stark contrast to the rotting wood and crumbling concrete of the building that houses the dilapidated locker room and canteen.

The locker room showers haven't been operational in nearly 30 years, and the washrooms are old, cramped and uncomfortable, say players.

Humber said it's been a decades-long quest to get funding for upgrades.

Hundreds of boys and girls flock to Jubilee Field every summer to play ball. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Despite the dilapidated building, Humber said the Corner Brook Baseball Association has continued to ensure high-quality programming for hundreds of boys and girls throughout the city and beyond.

But updated facilities would go a long way in growing the sport, he argued.

"The reality of it right now is we would not feel comfortable being a senior national, or a junior national, or a bantam eastern tournament to this field. We would not feel comfortable doing it with the current condition of our supporting buildings," Humber said.

This is the condition of the women's washroom around the back of the building. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

He said parents involved with the association are "not pleased" with the lack of progress — in some cases, third generations of baseball players are coming to the field, using the exact same locker rooms that were used by their grandparents.

"They're understanding that the baseball association is doing what it can for their kid and for baseball in Corner Brook," said Humber.

"I think they recognize that these buildings that you see around here that need replacement - that is the responsibility of the city."

Funding stalemate​

In December, the City of Corner Brook set aside $500,000 as part of their 2018 budget for upgrades, while noting other levels of government needed to come to the table.

"Council understands the need to support this redevelopment and it is prepared to commit its share of the approximately $1.5 million required to complete the proposed renovation. Council is optimistic that the funding proposal currently before the federal and provincial governments will be successful," reads the budget.

Moss grows on the roof of the building at Jubilee Field. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

But the summer season is already underway and consuming the association's time, and Humber said there has been no indication from municipal officials that any improvements will happen this year.

"We can only invest so much time in the planning and proposals, and giving presentations around this project," said Humber.

"I hope that there will be some developments, but right now it's all about what's going on on the field."

CBC News emailed the City of Corner Brook and spoke to someone by phone on Tuesday, who initially indicated that someone would be available to comment on the issue.

However, a city official told CBC News Wednesday morning that would not be possible until after a meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening to discuss the issue was concluded.

