Tick talk: Corner Brook vet seeing more animals with bacteria-carrying pests

A veterinarian from Corner Brook says he's seeing signs of an expanding tick population in western Newfoundland.

Dr. Michael Tipple he's seen a steady increase over the last couple of years in the number of animals brought in to have ticks removed, ranging from Port aux Basques to the Northern Peninsula.

"Last year we had one from Parson's Pond, and now this year Cow Head," said Tipple. "So they're expanding quite rapidly."

Other areas so far this year include Codroy Valley, Deer Lake and Lark Harbour.

Tipple said although there is no definitive explanation for the expansion, it likely has to do with changes to the weather.

Ticks are able to survive through the winter, and they thrive in warmer environments with high humidity.

This adult female was picked up by a Prince Edward Island dog while in Nova Scotia. Three ticks were found on the dog, and while this one was negative, another was positive.

Risk of Lyme disease

Tipple said the concerning thing about ticks is that they carry bacteria that can cause Lyme disease in both people and domestic animals.

Although there have not been any confirmed cases of Lyme disease this year, Tipple said five of the nine ticks they've submitted for analysis since March been of the species known to carry the bacteria.

"The tricky thing about Lyme disease is it has a long incubation period, so it typically presents in the time of year that we're not even thinking about it," he said.

"The most common signs we see are fever, lethargy, decreased appetite, lameness, and stiff and swollen joints."

Tipple said serious cases of the disease can also affect kidney function.

Dr. Michael Tipple is the owner of the Humber Valley Veterinary Clinic. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

Protecting your pet

Tipple said there are four main ways to help reduce your pet's risk of Lyme disease:

Reducing your exposure by having your grass cut short. Avoid bushy areas and piles of leaves.



Checking for ticks daily; ticks have to be attached at least 24 hours before transmitting L yme disease.



Speaking to your local veterinarian about safe treatments and medication options.



Getting your pet vaccinated as a backup option.

Some common hiding places for ticks include between the toes, armpits, behind the ears, around the face and under the tail.

Tipple said the best thing to do if you find a tick on your pet is to visit a veterinary clinic to have it safely removed and sent away for analysis.

For those who feel comfortable enough to remove the tick themselves, he said, it's important to be careful to reduce the risk of your pet getting Lyme disease. The proper removal tools can often be picked up at veterinarian's offices or pet supply stores.

"The important part is you get right down to the base of the skin of the animal," said Tipple.

"You want to remove the mouthpiece, along with the body, but you don't want to squeeze the body because that could inject the blood into the animal."

Even if you decide to remove the tick yourself, he added, it's still a good idea to bring it to the vet to have it sent away to check for Lyme disease.