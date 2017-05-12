The snow is just about gone in Corner Brook, which means warm weather, green grass — and vandalism at the Wellington Street tennis courts.
It's been 10 years since the Corner Brook Tennis Club moved from the old courts on University Drive to the newer outdoor facility on Wellington Street.
While the club is happy to have access to the new courts, every spring volunteers have to contend with damage caused by vandals over the winter.
Member Steve Rowsell said this year windows on the clubhouse were smashed out, signs were ripped off fences, the main sign for the facility was completely destroyed and rocks and other other objects were thrown on the courts.
"It's something that just happens year after year," he told the Corner Brook Morning Show. "It's a very popular spot for kids to be hanging out. I'm not pointing fingers at any kids from any particular school but it's something that needs to stop."
The City of Corner Brook owns the courts, but the club rents it to hold their summer programs, so the city will absorb the cost.
But Rowsell said it's still frustrating because they are brand new courts and could end up being unsafe or unsuitable for play.
If they become chipped or uneven, he said, the ball won't bounce properly and people could trip and hurt themselves.
Rowsell said the club has purchased some security cameras, and police have agreed to routinely drive by and check the area. Despite that, he said it's a hard place to to constantly keep an eye on.
"It's a prime spot, it's a darker area and it's not really a residential area or anything," he said.
"It's really between the school and a church, so it's out of sight and there are trees there that provide coverage so it's a good hangout really."
