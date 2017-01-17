A Corner Brook man is warning against reckless snowmobile use following a close call on trail near the city earlier in January.

Christopher Tourout and his eight-year-old brother were snowmobiling in the backcountry near Lundrigan Drive, just west of Corner Brook, when they started going down a blind hill.

Tourout said they were only going about 30 km/h when a man on another machine came flying out of nowhere.

"It was completely airborne, and then landed on us," he told the Corner Brook Morning Show. "It must have hooked or turned the wrong way, and it flew about 30 feet and rolled"

Unknown driver

Tourout said the incident happened quickly, but he still remembers the other snowmobile hitting the ground hard and flipping over. He said his own machine was damaged by the other snowmobile's ski.

Christopher Tourout shared this photo of his damaged snowmobile following an incident where another machine collided with him on a trail near Corner Brook. (Submitted)

Tourout said the other driver came over to check on them, but left before they had a chance to find out who it was — or if he was hurt.

"He said he was fine, but the way he landed he must have had some kind of injuries. That was a big machine," he said. "I'm not sure if it rolled on him or not, but it certainly made a tumble."

Caution and respect needed

Tourout said the close call — especially with his little brother on board — has made him aware of how quickly something bad can happen while out enjoying the trails.

He said it's all too common to see people on powerful racing snowmobiles driving too fast, and not taking into account others who are on the trails.

"People just need to be a bit more cautious, and have more respect for people on the trail. It's not just yourself riding," he said.

"It's a family trail, the trail passes are meant for everybody. It's not just the ideal Snowcross-type driver."