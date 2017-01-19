One pedestrian in Corner Brook is hoping that by speaking out he might push the city to increase snowclearing on sidewalks.

Steve Mugford walks from Caribou Road to his workplace every day, and says sidewalks present a challenge because they are often not cleared of snow.

"It would be nice where we have hard-surfaced walkways and sidewalks — and we don't have a lot of them — it would be nice to have those areas cleared off quicker."

In the Wellington Street area, a school zone, Mugford said he's often seen kids walking on the street because sidewalks are full of snow.

"It's not safe. Yes it's a school zone, people don't always obey the speed laws. And when it's greasy, it's easy of course to slip out into the road," he said.

Steve Mugford walks to work in Corner Brook every morning, and says he's frequently forced to walk on the road because sidewalks aren't cleared after snowfall. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

"It's happened to me once or twice, and children are generally not necessarily paying attention that well."

Mugford said he has seen his 82-year-old neighbour, who doesn't drive and instead walks everywhere, slip and fall a couple of times trying to navigate Corner Brook as a pedestrian.

He added the workers do a great job when they do, in fact, clear sidewalks of snow — it just takes them too long to get to it.

Doing the best they can

Coun. Keith Cormier, who also sits on the city's public works committee, said the main priority for snowclearing is roads. With 150 kilometres of it in the city, that presents a challenge.

City crews will clear roads in main thoroughfares and school zones as a first priority, as well as downtown areas with high pedestrian traffic, then the side roads — and then sidewalks.

"As much as we'd probably like the sidewalks done first, if we take the snow and blow it somewhere and then the plow goes down the road, the sidewalks are filled again," Cormier told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

The sidewalks are done in a similar order of priority to the roads, but it depends on where the most foot traffic is, and it takes a long time for equipment to clear the 50 kilometres of sidewalk the city tries to get to.

"These things are not going 20 km/h, they're crawling along and sometimes actually stopping and going because there are people on the sidewalk because they don't want to walk out into the street," Cormier said.

"It's time-consuming, it's painstaking, but I know that the public works crew take pride in what they do and try to do the best job possible for everybody."

'It's a balancing act'

As for clearing sidewalks earlier in school zones, Cormier said that will be part of the discussion at the works committee's next meeting.

While he said there's always room for improvement, it's a revenue issue.

With an average snowfall between 12 and 16 feet each winter, Keith Cormer says the snow has to go somewhere, and sometimes it's sidewalks. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"If we had an extra $500,000 we could put into snowclearing — but we'd have to take it from someplace else — I'm sure we could do a better job of snowclearing, but it's a balancing act," he said.

Meanwhile, Cormier said anyone who wants to have specific snowclearing issues addressed, they should get in touch with the city.

"People may push snow out into the road and we don't even know it's there, so if you help us and report these things then we can have staff go look at it and help us help you."