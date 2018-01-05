Friends, family and fans are honouring the late Shawn Neary and retiring number 24 — the jersey he wore while playing for the Corner Brook Royals men's senior hockey team.

"If there was a guy that really deserves it, it was him," said Rick Crane, who called Neary a good friend.

"Western Newfoundland, and Newfoundland in general, lost a legend and a downright good guy."

Rick Crane says he became fast friends with Neary. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The 43-year-old died suddenly in the arms of his fiancee, Joy Green, in August 2016. Neary had two children, who were five and two at the time of his death.

Green and Neary's kids will drop the puck at the Royals game Friday night and the team, which is part of the West Coast Senior Hockey League, will officially retire his jersey.

A leader on and off the ice

Neary's athletic abilities were well known on the province's west coast and beyond: he played ball hockey at international tournaments, was on the roster of the Corner Brook Royals senior men's hockey team, and also excelled at soccer, baseball and darts on competitive levels.

"Any teams he played with, he was usually the captain on the team. He was a leader," said Darren Simmonds shortly after his death. Simmons was a friend and teammate of Neary's for more than 20 years.

Neary's death prompted an outpouring of condolences and flags were flown at half-mast outside the hockey arena entrance to the Corner Brook Civic Centre.

Crane said Friday's tribute is a fitting one for a great athlete, friend and father.

"We're going to honour one of our great buddies and one of the best athletes to ever come out of Corner Brook," he told CBC.

"I'll go through my life remembering him and all the good moments that we had, and I'm sure his fan base and his friend base will go through the same thing."