Police in Corner Brook are asking for help in a sexual assault investigation.

Officers responded to a building in the Herald Avenue area at around 1 a.m. on Friday, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

A woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man outside the building.

The RNC said the suspect is is described as tall with a medium build and was wearing dark-coloured jeans and a dark, puffy jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.