Dancers and singers associated with Dance Studio West in Corner Brook are transforming themselves into felines for a stage production of the Broadway musical Cats.

"I always thought Cats would be a great show do to with our company because we are a dance studio and it's a heavy, heavy dance show", said Amy Andrews, artistic director and owner of the studio.

Amy Andrews is the artistic director and owner of Dance Studio West. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Dancers and actors from the community have been practising for weeks.

The costumes, makeup and hair in this production really stand out.

"When I decided to do Cats, I wasn't going to do it lightly. I wasn't going to just throw on some ears, paint on some whiskers and be done, no. We are going to go as full on as we can," said Andrews.

The dance company ordered unitards online and painted them to look like fur. Andrews bought wigs from a party supply store, and volunteer makeup artist Andrea Barrett transformed them using paint and hairspray.

Mike Payne gets a full makeover for the production of Cats in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Barrett also took on the difficult task of makeup artist for the main characters in the show.

"I looked at a lot of photos online from different productions and I realized with theatre paint you need an awful heavy hand with the paint," said Barrett.

She spends hours each night applying foundation, paint, eyeliner, sparkle and powder.

Volunteer makeup artist Andrea Barrett transforms actor Mike Payne for his role in the Corner Brook production of Cats. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The dancers and actors are transformed and unrecognizable when they take the stage.

Cats will be on stage at the Arts and Culture Centre in Corner Brook from Thursday through Saturday.