Skip to Main Content
Not legal yet: 3 drivers busted for marijuana possession in Corner Brook

Notifications

New

Not legal yet: 3 drivers busted for marijuana possession in Corner Brook

Police in Corner Brook busted three separate drivers for having weed within a two-hour period Sunday morning.

3 men, 1 woman arrested and facing marijuana possession charges

CBC News ·
RNC in Corner Brook busted three drivers within two hours for pot possession on Sunday. (CBC)

Police in Corner Brook busted three separate drivers for marijuana possession within a two-hour period Sunday morning.

In the first incident, a male driver and a female passenger in their early 20s were stopped just before 1:00 a.m. during a roadside checkpoint near Lady Slipper Road, which is a woods road several kilometres west of Corner Brook.

Both were arrested and their pot and paraphernalia were seized.

Then at 2:30 a.m., Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers stopped a vehicle in the Georgetown Road area in Corner Brook's Curling area. A 28-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession and his drugs were seized.

The last arrest came at 2:45 a.m., when man, 19, was pulled over on Main Street in Corner Brook. He was also charged with possession and his marijuana was seized by officers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us