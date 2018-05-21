Not legal yet: 3 drivers busted for marijuana possession in Corner Brook

Police in Corner Brook busted three separate drivers for marijuana possession within a two-hour period Sunday morning.

In the first incident, a male driver and a female passenger in their early 20s were stopped just before 1:00 a.m. during a roadside checkpoint near Lady Slipper Road, which is a woods road several kilometres west of Corner Brook.

Both were arrested and their pot and paraphernalia were seized.

Then at 2:30 a.m., Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers stopped a vehicle in the Georgetown Road area in Corner Brook's Curling area. A 28-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession and his drugs were seized.

The last arrest came at 2:45 a.m., when man, 19, was pulled over on Main Street in Corner Brook. He was also charged with possession and his marijuana was seized by officers.