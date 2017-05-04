You don't have to look far in Corner Brook's downtown to see a vacant building.

Some of the empty buildings are eyesores that need a complete makeover, while others are just waiting for a new tenant to occupy the space.

"We'd love to see a higher concentration of business that's for sure," Jim Parsons, president of Corner Brook's Downtown Business Association, said.

"It's good business when we can fill every storefront."

The Downtown Business Association just released a list of all the unoccupied spaces in the downtown core. It's available online and has contact information, along with pricing, for each space.

Parsons said the idea is to play matchmaker with potential businesses.

Businessman Martin Blake said he hopes the new initiative will help fill the voids.

"It might bring some people to me," he said.

Martin Blake owns a large two-storey building on Broadway, which has been vacant since August 2016. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Blake owns a large two-floor building on Broadway, which used to be the home of Canvas furniture store.

The building has been sitting vacant since the business shut its doors last August.

Blake said his building is up to code and move-in ready, but this is the longest it's been unoccupied in his decade of ownership.

Parsons said having a resource like this, with everything listed in one place, should help move business into the downtown core.

A large building, formerly a dance bar, on Broadway sits vacant. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The list is a compilation of buildings that are for sale and for lease, and includes larger buildings which offer office space that people may not know is available.

"There's an opportunity here for, I guess, a business or a developer to sort of take on some of these properties," Parsons said.

Though some of the places are eyesores in the city's core, Parsons said this list isn't about shaming anyone. It's about increasing foot traffic downtown.

The full list is available here.