Family upset after Corner Brook girl finds used needle

All kids know it's important to watch for cars when playing outside — but dirty needles? It's something one Corner Brook family never imagined they'd have to deal with.

Jennifer McCarthy said she and her partner were both angry and disgusted when their eight-year-old daughter ran home Tuesday evening and informed them she had found a dirty, used needle sticking out of the snow on Charles Street.

"It was pretty upsetting, but I do know what the neighbourhood is like so I wasn't really surprised," said McCarthy, who has three young daughters.

Jennifer McCarthy says Emma found a used needle sticking out of the snow on Charles Street in Corner Brook. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

McCarthy said this is not the first time a used needle has been found in the area. She and other parents say they're nervous letting their children play outside, or letting their pets out.

Certainly there are intravenous drug users in this area so it's not uncommon for people to find needles. - Const. Shawna Park

They've thought about moving, but McCarthy said she hopes they'll be able to find another solution that won't involve taking her children out of their family home.

"It's been a big issue, and I know that there had been neighbours that did have kids and move away because they did find other needles as well," she said.

Police response

RNC spokesperson Const. Shawna Park said although there hasn't been an increase in similar cases being reported, they have had problems in the past.

"Sometimes we tend to get more reports of it this time of year when the snow melts and people find them after all winter," she said.

"But certainly there are intravenous drug users in this area so it's not uncommon for people to find needles."

Const. Shawna Park says there are intravenous drug users in the area so it's not uncommon to find needles. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Park said many people use needles for medical reasons and that being in possession of injection paraphernalia is not illegal.

She said the most important thing people need to remember if they come across a used needle is to not touch it and immediately call the police.