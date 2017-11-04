It looks like a controversy in Corner Brook regarding a 20-year-old mural will have a happy ending, thanks to a St. John's company that has agreed to install a replica of the painting free of charge.

The mural, which depicts Lauchie McDougall — who was known as the human wind gauge for his ability to warn of incoming storms — was painted on the West Street building currently owned by Louis Gee's Pizza in 1997.

The pizza shop triggered an outcry on social media recently when it started putting new vinyl siding on the building, covering up the mural.

Louis Gee's on West Street wasn't in this building when the mural was first painted in 1997, but recently made plans to cover the outside of the structure with new vinyl siding. (Google Maps)

The owners stopped the work as they and the Downtown Business Association tried to find a solution.

Now, thanks to an offer from advertising company E.C. Boone, a reproduction of the original painting will be printed on a large sign and installed.

"They've offered to do this for no charge to Louis Gee's or to the city, and they're going to donate it to the City of Corner Brook," said Brenda Lee of the Downtown Business Association.

"They can take that and blow it up quite big, and frame and mount it on the side of the building."

E.C. Boone is a St. John's company that produces and mounts large billboards and other signage. (Google Maps)

Lee said E.C. Boone president Dave Boone is a friend, and when he saw the news story about the mural controversy he realized he could offer a solution.

Before the business association could go public with the news, they had to clear the plan with Chad Anstey, the artist who painted the original mural, as well as with Louis Gee's.

Lauchie lives on

Once all parties signed off on the plan, the green light was given to E.C. Boone to use a photo of the original mural to print on a sign to be mounted on the building.

The company even agreed to frame up the sign and drive across the island to install it.

Lee hopes that will happen before the end of the year.

She's happy that Corner Brookers will continue to see Lauchie McDougall every time they walk or drive down West Street.

"The painting itself, unfortunately, is in too bad shape to fix, so we looked at several avenues, and this seemed to be the best one by far," Lee said.

"Not having to pay for it was even better."