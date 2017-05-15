A Massey Drive woman who went into a panic after seeing what looked like a school bus accident says more should have been done to let the public know about a mock disaster in Corner Brook last week.

'If they had a sign that said 'training session only', it would have made a world of difference.' - Arlene Pelley

Arlene Pelley was on her way to pick up her daughter at Corner Brook Regional High on Thursday when she saw a section of Corporal Pinksen Drive was closed.

When she looked up the road, she saw a school bus was on its side next to an oil truck and several ambulances and emergency vehicles were in the area with their sirens going.

"The only signage there was a detour, road closed and emergency site up ahead," she told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"When you see a school bus and it's completely turned sideways, and they're cutting a hole in the roof, and the back door is open — knowing that it would be kids on the school bus compounds the panic."

Several different emergency response groups and government departments took part in the exercise on Thursday. (Twitter/@CornerBrook)

Though she didn't know it at the time, the City of Corner Brook was actually holding a mock disaster in the area, in partnership with local emergency responders, health care providers and others. The exercise was designed to test the city's emergency response plan.

Unaware of exercise

Pelley hadn't seen anything on social media about the exercise and assumed there was a real emergency happening, so once she safely parked at the Corner Brook CIvic Centre next to her daughter's school she started looking around for news on social media.

At first she didn't find any information, so made a post herself, asking if anyone knew what was going on. That's when a few friends replied with the city's notice about the mock exercise.

"I don't check out the Corner Brook website every single day to see what's going on around the city so I had no idea what was happening," she said.

"From what I saw from other people posting on Facebook, there were a lot of people in the same situation."

The mock disaster exercise was an opportunity for agencies and the City of Corner Brook to test their emergency response plans. (Twitter/@CornerBrook)

Pelley was also concerned that once students got out of the nearby high school, they would also panic if they didn't know what was going on.

She supports the idea of holding mock disasters in Corner Brook, but thinks the city should just make sure there are clear signs up on each end of the closed street to let people know what's going on.

"I think it's a great idea that our local emergency services train for such things," she said. "If they had a sign that said 'training session only', it would have made a world of difference."