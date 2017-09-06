If you've ever lived in a mill town you'll understand what it's like to hear a whistle resonate through town daily. In Corner Brook the whistle has been sounding for nearly a hundred years, and still sounds off twice a day during the work week — something that's a staple of the city's heritage.

I recently got a rare tour of the mill to get a history lesson on western Newfoundland's most distinctive sound.

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper is owned by Kruger Inc. and operates on the city's harbourfront. (CBC)

Tucked away on the roof of Corner Brook Pulp and Paper — owned by Kruger, Inc. — is a three-pronged silver steam whistle that is still in its original form from the 1920s.

I was quite surprised to actually see the relatively small whistle. I'm not sure why, but every time I hear the whistle sound, I never actually pictured a physical steam whistle.

Guided tour

It wasn't a straightforward process to see the whistle. I had to complete a brief safety presentation before stepping into the guts of the mill. After the presentation, I was handed a neon vest, hard hat, steel-toe boots and safety glasses.

Once controlled by a rope, this is the computer that fires off the mill whistle today in Corner Brook. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Guided through the building by staff, I was amazed at what I saw. I never realized how big the mill is. It took a while to get to the roof, and along the way I saw the mill's two remaining paper makers and walked through a lot of areas that were loud and warm.

Elusive whistle

Finally we climbed multiple steps to reach the roof, and, ultimately, the elusive whistle. I couldn't touch the whistle because it's situated on the highest point of the building, which is also where two power lines come to the building from Deer Lake Power — Kruger's own power plant, which supplies 75 per cent of the mill's power.

The whistle sounds just twice a day now during the work work — eight o'clock in the morning and four o'clock in the afternoon — to signify the start and end of the working day at the mill.

Jerry Gallant is one of the workers who used to sound the mill whistle by pulling a rope in the early 1980s. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Over the years the whistle sounded more often. From talking to mill workers, they tell me the times varied a little over the years, but they all agree that the mill would act as a clock to alert workers of the start and end of the day.

Jerry Gallant currently works in the mill and says the whistle has been a vital part of the community over the decades.

"It was meant to be a clock. Quarter to eight, you gotta come to work. Eight o'clock, you should be at work. Twelve o'clock, you leave for lunch. Quarter to one, you gotta come back from lunch."

Today the whistle is automated, but Gallant remembers the days of manually pulling on a rope to sound the whistle.

This button was hidden deep in the bowels of the mill and is assumed to have been a way to sound the mill whistle. No one pressed the button during my tour, but it's assumed it's not working anymore. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"We got a little alarm clock — it'll go off, and you walk down to the area where the mill whistle is, and we'd pull on the rope and hold it. It's a steam whistle, right, so all you do is open the valve by pullin' on the rope and let the steam out in a little funnel which makes the sound — steam escaping, right."

Though the whistle fires off twice a day, it also randomly goes off throughout the day and night. And when it does, it has a sense of urgency to it. I asked around the mill to find out what that actually means. It turns out it's to alert the fire brigade.

Fire brigade

The whistle acts like Morse code, and workers can decipher which area of the mill is on fire. Once the fire is completely extinguished, the whistle will sound one long sound.

I was also surprised to learn that there is a fire brigade at the mill. It's a team of workers who have firefighting training, and respond to the whistle's call. Glenn Fisher oversees the emergency response team.

"So, there's 16 guys that are on the fire brigade," said Fisher. "Those sixteen guys are all employees of the mill. They are trained once a year in fire response — they'll respond to any event here in the mill by either call from the guard or activation of the whistle."

Often by the time the whistle sounds the fire is already out, but if there's a threat of the fire getting bigger, the brigade will call it into the local Corner Brook Fire Department.

I had a chance to stand next to the whistle as it sounded to end the work day. I had earplugs in to deaden the sound but I was surprised by the amount of steam that fires out of the three cylinders.

The steam felt like a small, low-lying cloud that hung over my head long enough to rain on me.

Gallant says the whistle is part of the heritage in Corner Brook.

"I guess when you grew up with it, you know, it's part of your being after a while."