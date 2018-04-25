Corner Brook's Main Street bridge will be replaced this summer by a new higher, wider bridge which the city's top engineer says is being built in a faster, more cost-effective way.

"The bridge will be three feet higher and, actually, it will be one lane wider. There will be four lanes on this road. That will help with traffic flows and volumes for years to come," said Rod Follett, supervisor of engineering services in the city.

Move that Bridge

The new bridge will be constructed beside the old one over Corner Brook Stream.

In September, the old bridge will be demolished and the new one will be jacked up and moved into its new location.

Did you know the new bridge will be built alongside the old and then jacked up and moved over to the new location? It’s a cheaper more efficient way to replace the Main Street Bridge. <a href="https://twitter.com/CornerBrook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CornerBrook</a> <a href="https://t.co/l6Mn8cJZw1">pic.twitter.com/l6Mn8cJZw1</a> —@colleencbc

"It's an old technology that's new to us. We are very excited about it," said Follett. "It will definitely cut down on our cost. It will definitely cut down on the time we would be delayed to have the bridge installed."

Traffic Detours

The $4.8 million project is being done by local company Brook Construction. Work started earlier this year and will continue into the fall.

The current construction site for the new Main Street bridge in Corner Brook. Most of the work is coming this summer. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

The street will be closed to oncoming traffic starting in July while some demolition work is carried out. Traffic will detour around the downtown core for about seven weeks during that time. The city doesn't foresee any large traffic delays.

"After the first week or two, people will adjust to it and add more time to their daily trips," Follett said.

Contractors with Brook Construction cut and level piles at the site of the new Main Street bridge. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Higher and Wider

Main Street bridge was first constructed in the 1920s with a major reconstruction in 1957. The bridge is old, and sits too low over the river which causes water and ice to build up underneath.

The new bridge is expected to be in full use in October.