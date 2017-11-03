The province has released details about the new long-term care facility in Corner Brook, including the private companies that will be involved in the development, construction and operation of the centre.

The new facility, which will include 120 long-term care beds, 15 palliative care beds and 10 rehabilitative care beds is set to open in spring 2020 and will cost around $120 million.

The future site of the new Corner Brook long-term care centre and the new hospital, located at the top of Cpl. Pinksen Memorial Drive on the outskirts of the city. (CBC)

A group that's been called the Corner Brook Care Partnership has been selected to oversee the design, construction, financing and maintenance of the new long-term care centre. The contract will cover a 30 year period.

Public-private partnerships

At an announcement on Friday in Corner Brook, Premier Dwight Ball said the centre will be built and maintained by private contractors but staffed by around 200 public sector employees, who will provide nursing care, laundry, housekeeping and dietary services.

Corner Brook Care Partnership consists of B.C.'s Plenary Group — a developer of health care facilities in North America, Montgomery Sisam Architects, Marco Services as the builder and G.J. Cahill as the service provider.

The province says the project will create 380 person years of employment and $43 million in GDP. Ball says work is set to begin on the project in the coming days.

Re P3 partnership: “This took new ways of approaching a problem, new ways of finding a solution,” says #CornerBrook MHA @Gerry_Byrne. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/0vZd5qBvtS — @BerniceCBC

The long-term care centre will be the first structure to be built on the new Western Memorial Regional Hospital campus in Corner Brook, but is being constructed as a separate project rather than a component of a larger health complex.

Ball said the new Corner Brook hospital would be opened by the fall of 2023, with construction set to start in 2019.

"The region has waited long enough. There is no turning back," he told reporters during the announcement on Friday.