The City of Corner Brook is challenging the notion that it should stop charging the provincial government rent on its library.

Mayor Charles Pender wasn't surprised by the recommendation from consulting firm EY, which released its report on the library system last week, but he's not happy either.

According to the EY review, 13 libraries pay rent to municipal landlords, something the firm said should be done away with.

Right now, the library in Corner Brook is paying $201,000 a year to lease its space in city hall. But Pender says there's more to the story than just the price tag.

"We have to pay for the building that we built for them," Pender told the Corner Brook Morning Show Wednesday.

Corner Brook Mayor Charles Pender rejects the idea that the city should provide space for the library rent free. (CBC)

Pender is referring to the back story of when the new city hall was designed. At the time, the library was located in the Sir Richard Squires Building, which was preparing to be renovated for a new courthouse and government offices.

Back then government had a number of offices leased out around the city in various buildings, and the case was made to move the library into the new city hall, and government could use the old library space to move various offices under one roof.

"We did it based on a business case which said it was as cheap — or the same cost — to build a library new to the city hall," said Pender, who added that the decision was in collaboration with the provincial libraries board and the government.

Can't be trusted

The lease is paid for by the libraries board — which is funded by government.

"If government or the library board wants to break the lease … other people should consider every other lease and every other agreement you have with the provincial government or libraries board — is it worth the paper it's written on?" Pender asked.

Pender said the library's lease has come under scrutiny since government announced that it was considering closing libraries in the province.

"I don't think the people of Corner Brook really appreciate being singled out."

He said the city did its own study, which showed there are more expensive leased spaces.

Pender said the City of Corner Brook does cover the cost of services to the library, including heat and light, cleaning and snow clearing.