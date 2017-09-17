Police in Corner Brook have concluded that a residential fire in the city Saturday night was accidental.

At 11 p.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Corner Brook Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a residence on Connors Road.

The RNC said there were no injuries reported, and the occupants of the home were able to safely leave.

The matter was investigated by RNC fire investigators and the RNC's forensic identification unit on Sunday morning, and late Sunday afternoon police issued a press release stating the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.