The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook continues its investigation into a residential fire in the city Saturday night.

At 11 p.m., police and the Corner Brook Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a residence on Connors Road.

The RNC said there were no injuries reported, and occupants of the home were able to safely leave.

It is not known what caused the fire, however RNC fire investigators and the forensic identification section are investigating.