Corner Brook taking steps to fire city manager

A Corner Brook city manager hired just three years ago as the "perfect fit" for the job is being shown the door.

Melissa Wiklund was hired into the municipality's top job in 2015 with a starting salary of $108,000.

At the time, then-Mayor Charles Pender said that Wiklund — who was replacing the previous manager, Mike Dolter, who was fired in June 2014 — had a strong academic background that would help her in the role.

On Monday, the city released a statement saying that Corner Brook city council received a notice of motion to terminate her contract without cause.

"I will say that it was without cause and that's really it," said Mayor Jim Parsons.

"[It was] a careful decision by council for the good of the institution, but it was not something that was planned long in advance and we have no plans to make any further changes."

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons said he doesn't anticipate any surprises through the process of terminating Wiklund's contract. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

The motion has to be discussed at an upcoming council meeting on June 18. Parsons said although Wiklund has not technically been fired yet, he's not anticipating any surprises when the motion moves to council.

"First we have to present the city manager with a notice of motion telling them in seven days we'll vote to terminate, and then there will be a vote that requires a two-thirds majority," he said.

"Council as a whole has made a decision that this is a defacto. It's really a fait accompli."

A motion to confirm the termination of her contract will be made 30 days after the meeting next week.

In the meantime, Wiklund has been placed on administrative leave.

