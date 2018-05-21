Driver busted doing 202 km/h near Corner Brook

During a long weekend full of highway enforcement, one person was ticketed doing double the speed limit on Newfoundland's west coast.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary posted on Twitter after a driver was ticketed for doing 202 km/h — a whopping 102 km/h over the speed limit on the Trans Canada Highway.

The driver was given an imprudent driving ticket along with a speeding ticket, for a combined eight demerit points.