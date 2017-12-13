Major issues with the ice machine at the Corner Brook Curling Club have delayed the rink's opening by a couple of months.

Club president Gary Oke says ice making at the five-year-old rink usually takes about a week but this year it took several attempts to get the ice to freeze.

"This exercise has taken us a little over nine weeks. It's been a real ordeal. It's been a hard time with the volunteers," Oke said.

The ice machine is working at a 50 per cent capacity right now, which should be enough to keep the ice from melting. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Repairs to the complicated and expensive ice plant cost close to $20,000. The volunteer association had to absorb the expense because the rink's landlord, the City of Corner Brook, says maintenance falls to the club itself.

"It's very clear in the contract they are responsible for maintaining and repairing it," said Mayor Jim Parsons.

'It's been a struggle'

The delay forced club members such as Daniel Bruce to drive to Stephenville twice a week to practice.

"It's been a struggle. Usually we are out here four times a week. Twice on the weekdays and twice on the weekends," he said.

"We've only had time to go once or twice a week to Stephenville, so its definitely affected us a lot."

It took nine weeks to get the ice right at the Corner Brook Curling Club. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The curling rink opened Tuesday evening, Dec. 12, to members at a reduced rate. The season will be much shorter this year.

Curlers will also have to avoid the large buckets on two lanes of the rink where water is dripping down from the ceiling, creating balls of ice on the rink's surface.

Overhaul needed

The mayor feels bad for the curlers and the state of the rink but there is no money in the city's budget for ice repairs or a break in rent.

Jim Parsons, Mayor of Corner Brook, says the curling rink and how it's maintained needs to change. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The only solution is a total overhaul of how the rink is run and maintained.

"There's serious design issues. When the curling rink was built, there were issues with the floor. So to say we have a lemon there, may be an understatement. But we need to figure out a plan, take control of it, not just ignore the problem," Parsons said.