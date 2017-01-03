A woman is in critical condition in Corner Brook after a car crash in the town's west end.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say a car was found on its side in a ditch on O'Connell Drive, near Allen's Road around 7 a.m. on Monday, with the driver unresponsive inside. Emergency responders had to cut her seatbelt to get her out.

Police don't know when the car, which was not seriously damaged, went off the road.

The driver was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Police are investigating whether the woman has a medical condition. The RNC's collision analysts are assisting in the investigation.