A campaign gimmick has turned into a headache for recently re-elected Corner Brook city councillor Tony Buckle — and the staff at city hall.

Buckle used colourful benches during his campaign as a placeholder for his election signs.

Shortly before the polls closed on election day, Buckle moved four of those benches to the sidewalk on West Street — which is a no-no according to city regulations.

Todd Flynn, director of protective services, said the benches were placed in a way that obstructed pedestrian traffic —which breaks the law any day of the week — not just on election day.

Todd Flynn, the city's director of protective services, says this is an unusual case, and it's been very frustrating to deal with. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

"[It's] not permissible under any circumstances without permission from the city. And, he did not have that permission," Flynn told CBC.

The move cost Buckle a $50 fine. But the city can't turf him off council because it says he didn't break election rules.

Narrow victory

The benches first became an issue during the municipal election campaign. Buckle was ordered to move them off public property.

He apologized and relocated them to privately-owned land.

The benches were moved again on election day to a site near a polling station while people were still voting.

The city received three or four complaints regarding Buckle's election day stunt. However, the benches weren't in violation of municipal election rules, according to Flynn.

"He's permitted to have signage within 30 metres of the polling station, and that was well outside of the 30 metres," said Flynn.

Buckle was re-elected by a narrow margin of just 49 votes for the final spot on council.

In a press release the city said it's received requests to have Buckle removed from council, but Flynn says that would be up to the court to decide, if someone filed a petition under the municipal election regulations.

Tony Buckle moved his benches off public property to privately owned businesses and people's front lawns after he was warned during the campaign. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

"This is very unusual and very frustrating for the city, to say the least," Flynn said, calling the matter a nuisance.

"The councillor, in our opinion, should be upholding the regulations that they enact. And, in this case, a councillor went against what the law requires them to do."

Buckle declined CBC's request to comment on the story, stating he's paid his fine and hopes the matter is settled.