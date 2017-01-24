Police in Corner Brook arrested a man in connection with two commercial break-ins that happened over the weekend.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a report of a break-in at a business in the Herald Avenue area around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

At 3 a.m., officers were also called to another report of break-in at a business in the Main Street area.

Investigating officers determined forced entry had been gained to both of the business.

On Monday, a 33-year-old Corner Brook man was arrested and is facing two charges of break and enter and breach of court order.

He was held in custody on other matters, police said, to appear in provincial court in Corner Brook later this week.