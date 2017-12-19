Corner Brook city council approved a $35-million 2018 budget on Monday, which froze the tax rate and began phasing out the municipal poll tax.

The city says its revenues and expenditures are balanced at $35,059,600, which represents an increase of $412,300 or 1.19% over the 2017 budget.

Coun. Josh Carey, who also chairs the finance committee, said the decision to not raise taxes came after looking at the economic climate and the expenses Corner Brook residents already face.

"We felt that they were taxed enough," he said following Monday's council meeting.

"With the burden placed upon them in a tough economy we thought we would defer from doing that this year, and we looked internally for that balance and not to pass it on to the taxpayer this year."

Other highlights

Council also decided to begin phasing out the poll tax for all residents. It will now only apply to people earning more than $22,500 per year, about the double the old income exemption level.

The budget also includes money to upgrade the Main Street bridge and Jubilee baseball field, and construction of a splash pad.