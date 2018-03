CBC News has learned that the Delta Hotel in St. John's has lost the contract to exclusively provide food and beverage service for the St. John's Convention Centre.

The City of St. John's has awarded a new contract to U.S.-based company Centerplate, of Stamford, Conn., according to sources.

The current contract for the Delta Hotel expires at the end of May.

City officials are not commenting on the situation, but the formal announcement may come as early as this week.