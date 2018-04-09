Couple arrested for condo furniture theft

A man and a woman who rented a St. John's condo in January and moved out $30,000 worth of furniture shortly after have been arrested and charged with theft.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Dominic Delisle, 30, was arrested Monday trying to outrun police in a vehicle on Torbay Road.

He faces additional charges of flight from police and dangerous driving.

Sarah Deneault, 34, was arrested Friday at a St. John's business, after a tip from the public.

Warrants were issued for the pair after the owner of the condo reported on Feb. 4 that her tenants were gone and the only furniture remaining was a dishwasher, washer and dryer.

Other furniture was recovered later at a storage locker in Quebec City, with help from Quebec police and the moving company hired by the couple.

Delisle has a long criminal record in Quebec, including weapons offences, uttering threats and forcing women into prostitution.

In documents obtained by CBC News, the Parole Board of Canada said he threatened to blow up the car of a prison warden while serving time in 2013, and threatened guards, especially females.