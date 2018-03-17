Nancy Byrne and Jeremy Kelly are professing their love to each other and showing their dedication to a good time by getting married on St. Patrick's Day.

One day before their wedding, the couple jumped into the studio at the St. John's Morning Show to explain their Irish roots and their love for each other and the holiday.

"It's always been a big tradition in my family to celebrate St. Patrick's Day," Byrne said. "When Jeremy proposed to me last May, on my birthday, the first thing I did was look at the calendar."

She thumbed through the summer months and into September, before taking a glance at March to see what day St. Patrick's Day fell on.

The couple loves St. Paddy's Day, with Irish roots throughout their families and a strong Irish connection in Conche. (Submitted)

When she saw it was a Saturday, she phoned her fiancé and asked how he felt about a green wedding.

"He said, 'Well, 2019?' And I said, 'Ahh, no, 2018,'" Byrne laughed.

There will be plenty of friends, family, fun and Irish music as the couple ties the knot.

"We've gone out of our way to make sure everyone is comfortable and relaxed," Byrne said. "Because it's St. Patrick's Day, it's a celebration. There's no need for stress. If I'm not stressed, nobody needs to be stressed."

Still dressing up

There will be no green get-ups for the bridge and groom, however. Byrne will be wearing a white dress — the most beautiful one she's ever seen, she says — and Kelly will be decked out in all black.

"He's never going to forget it," Byrne said.

"There's also a good chance I'm never going to remember it either," Kelly replied, making his fiancée laugh.