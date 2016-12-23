A Conception Harbour driver Thursday had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit and was under the influence of cocaine, say police.

Holyrood RCMP said they received a report around 3:30 p.m. Thursday of an SUV being driven off the road and a man staggering away in the Colliers area.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man, and say he registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.3 per cent. The limit for criminal charges is 0.08, while in Newfoundland and Labrador, a licence can be suspended with a level above 0.05 per cent.

A press release from the RCMP said evidence collected during the investigation suggested the driver was also under the influence of cocaine.

He was arrested and held for a court appearance in St. John's provincial court, where he also faces an assault charge against a family member.