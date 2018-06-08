C.B.S. parents frustrated by clumsy summer camp registration

Summer camp programs serve as child care for many kids once they're out of school, making multiple crashes on the Town of Conception Bay South's online registration process especially frustrating for parents.

Instead of registering online, parents will now have to line up Saturday morning for a chance to register their child in one of the coveted and limited spots for the two summer camps.

"It's just really frustrating. I mean, there's only 65 spots per week," said Allyson Rowe, who tried to register her daughter for the summer camps.

"For a town this size, that's not really a lot, and you hope to get in there and get a spot because for most people this is their summer child care."

The online registration for the C.B.S. summer camp programs opened May 24, but the system crashed. Given time constraints, the town said it was unable to come up with a different online option.

There are only 65 spots in each of two summer day camps run by the Town of Conception Bay South. (Twitter/CBS Bluefins)

Instead, the town tried again June 6 to start online registration, but the server provider again reported system failure and crashed.

While the town comes up with another online option for future registrations, the summer day camps will now have to be registered by parents in person.

Doors at the town hall at 11 Remembrance Square open at 9 a.m. Parents will be given a number in order of the lineup, and then at 10 a.m. will be called to register their kids — $125 for the first child, and $100 for any additional child.

"I'm gonna have to get up like six o'clock in the morning, I'm gonna have to go up to the pool and line up. My daughter has a piano recital at 10 o'clock and I'm going to miss it," said Rowe.

"I can look for another summer camp, but this is my main — this is where I go every summer … there is a big cost difference. I like the town camps, they're really active, they do a lot of things during the summer, they are really good, and they're the cheapest camp that I know of."

'We are really, really sorry'

Coun. Christine Butler, chair of the town's recreation and leisure services committee, said she doesn't doubt the process is less than ideal.

"I myself used to do the same thing years ago when I had my children in camp. Unfortunately, the online service provider for this registration, the system crashed and the issues they experienced were unfortunately out of the town's control," said Butler.

"We are really, really sorry for the inconvenience and frustration."

Butler said there's no doubt the camps are in high demand for a community the size of C.B.S., but expanding the size of the camps would cost money, mean hiring more students, and finding more space.

The town is setting up a different online registration option, but expanding the summer camps is not something that's going to happen this year.

