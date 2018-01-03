Joyce Law climbs up a snow bank, lugging a large pail full of veggie scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells to toss into one of the community compost bins in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The bins are several metres off the road and with all the snow, it's a bit of a trek.

"It's fairly accessible, a bit more difficult in the winter. But once one person comes here then we've dug out a little path," Law chuckled.

"I think it's a great program for this town."

A sign shows what can be composted — stale bread, cooked pasta, paper napkins, vegetable scraps and dryer lint — and lists guidelines for using the bins.

Law opened the lid of the compost bin to find a jack-o'-lantern someone has put inside.

Much less waste going to landfill

The town received funding from the Newfoundland and Labrador Multi-Materials Stewardship Board to set bins up in two locations in the summer of 2017.

The goal of the pilot program was to decrease waste going into the municipal landfill site, and to use the resulting humus for community projects and private gardens.

The town says it can't clear access to the composting bins because roads are a priority. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Law said recycling and dropping off compost every 10 days or so has significantly decreased the amount of waste going to the landfill from her family of five.

"In the past we used to put out a full black garbage [bag], one to two a week. Now we put out one full bag every two weeks," Law said in a CBC Labrador Morning interview.

Valuable lessons about consumption

Law said her children are also learning valuable lessons about what the family consumes.

"I think the elementary schools could talk about it and you can even have projects or a trip out to the compost," she said.

The town said residents are welcome to compost this winter so long as the bins don't overflow, but organics won't break down until it warms up.

It's also unlikely the town will keep the path to the bins cleared given that roads needing to be plowed this winter are a priority.

But Law — with shovel in hand — is optimistic about composting.

"There's a chance these might be hidden by snow. But if they're accessible I think we'll try to keep coming. We could make a little snowshoeing trip out of it with the kids," she said.