The company that owns a vessel that ran aground near the Witless Bay Ecological Reserve has been fined $35,000 in Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court.

Bright Eye Fishing Corporation pleaded guilty to violations under the Migratory Birds Convention Act of 1994, according to a media release issued by the federal government Wednesday.

The money will go towards an environmental damages fund and the company's name will be added to the environmental offenders registry.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said at the time that the late-August incident caused about 35 to 55 litres of diesel to spill into the water from a bilge pump on the Eyelander.

"As part of the investigation, 16 murre-chick carcasses were recovered from the oil sheen on the water," reads the media release from the environment and climate change department.

Oil spreading over Witless Bay from the side of the Molly Bawn Whale and Puffin Tours ship back in August. (Jeannine Winkel)

Capt. Joseph Swan told CBC News a day after the incident he should have been awake when it happened, but it was the rocks grinding against the vessel that woke him up.

The vessel running aground prompted a mayday call from the crew, and the five people on board were transported safely to Bay Bulls by a rescue craft.