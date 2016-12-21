You can call it pigging out — but this time, it comes with much less guilt.

Two Newfoundland groups have put up $18,200 towards pig roasts provided by St. John's restaurant Mallard Cottage, with all the proceeds going to the Community Food Sharing Association.

Mallard Cottage's online auction, supporting CBC's Feed NL campaign, has finished with strong results. Along with a separate $500 to Mallard Cottage, the contribution has pushed the campaign past the $100,000 mark.

Anthony Whelan was the winner with a winning bid of $9,100.

After the auction ended, Mallard Cottage owner Perrin reached out to the second place finisher — Newfoundland Hard-Rok — to see if they would match the bid to get their own roast.

They accepted.

"There was a little burst of activity at the beginning," Perrin said. "It was a really fun thing to follow along, as the person who was organizing it. And then, right at the end — the last hour — there was a big push."

Each pig roast will feed a group of 50-60 people. The roasts haven't happened yet, but Perrin says he's pulled together some music and entertainment to make sure each one is a good time.

"It's work but it's fun. It's a fun thing for us to do," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

Eg Walters, the general manager of the Community Food Sharing Association, says it's an "awesome" result.

"There's going to be a lot of people helped, throughout the whole province, by what Todd and Mallard Cottage has done over the last week."

Walters says the Feed NL campaign has surpassed $100,000 — which doesn't include about $30,000 worth of food which was also collected as part of the fundraiser.

The Feed NL campaign is still running, and donations can be made online until Jan. 7.

Hear Todd Perrin's interview with CBC's St. John's Morning Show below.