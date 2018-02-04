One by one, six schools on the chopping block in rural Newfoundland were reviewed by the school district with board trustees visiting each community to help them decide how to vote.

The reasons the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District had for its recommendations to close schools were the same.

It would save $1.7 million in total including operating costs, bus changes, and cutting staff units; transportation time to the other schools were within the district's norms of roughly one hour; consolidation would offer students more programs and services; and more integration with other students their age.

Newfoundland and Labrador English School District staff and board members met Saturday in St. John's, with trustees voting on proposed school closures. (CBC/Jeremy Eaton)

Lucy Warren, the district's acting associate director of education, went through the analysis for each school in question at Saturday afternoon's board meeting in St. John's, where trustees cast their votes.

She also went through the feedback the district received, reiterated by some of the trustees voting against closing four of the schools.

Among the comments: "The students are too young"; "finances should not be a factor"; safety concerns about bus rides in winter; and questions about what would happen to the community if the school closed.

Small schools, few easy answers

Trustees at the meeting said the decisions were difficult.

"I really struggle with this one," Peter Whittle said as he voted against closing Leading Tickles Primary, with nine students set to be four come September.

"Trying to find the finances in this and how it works at a time we're having so much difficulty in the province when it comes to funding anything."

Only the closure of H.L. Strong Academy in Little Bay Islands received no opposition, as it has no students and no expected enrolment.

Its closure will save $77,000 annually in operating costs, including the salary and benefits of one support employee.

Here's a breakdown of the other schools reviewed, with all information from the NLESD:

Leading Tickles Primary, Leading Tickles

Staying open

K-3

​Nine students, set to go down to four next year

students could go to Point Leamington Academy (K to Level 4) roughly 28 kilometres away

students already go to Point Leamington in Grade 4

would save $222,000/year

Swift Current Academy, Swift Current

Staying open

K to Level 4

24 students, projected to have between 19 and 25 to 2026

option to go to Tricentia Academy, 53 kilometres away from furthest Swift Current student

would save $440,000/year

James Cook Memorial, Cook's Harbour

Staying open

K to Level 4

Nine students, projected to low of four, high of eight in next 10 years

Students could go to White Hills Academy, roughly 48 kilometres away

Would save $198,000/year

Appalachia High School & Our Lady of Mercy Elementary, St. George's

Consolidating

Two schools are in the same building connected by a hallway

Our Lady of Mercy Elementary has 148 students, and students already go to Appalachia for Grade 9

Appalachia High has 115 students

Each school has its own administrative team: principal, asst. principal and secretary

Now it will have a single administrative team

Consolidation will save $124,000/year

LeGallais Memorial, Isle aux Morts