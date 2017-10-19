Advocates are speaking out following Justice Minister Andrew Parsons's announcement he will be co-chairing a new committee to tackle the issue of violence against women.

"I think the mere fact that they've decided to go this route is a good sign," Connie Pike, a former police officer and a women's and human rights advocate, told CBC's Here and Now.

"Unfortunately, we've seen these signs before. So I don't want to sound like this might not work, but I really and truly hope that this will be the time when the issue is given the priority that it deserves — it so badly, badly needs and deserves."

Parsons said attending the In Her Name vigil earlier this month — which honoured murdered and missing women and saw attendees call on the government to create a provincial task force — had an impact on him.

"You can't sit there and hear those names and not feel empty, like there's more that can be done," he said.

But instead of a task force, Parsons will co-chair a committee with Linda Ross, president of the Provincial Advisory Council on the Status of Women, and they will mail out invitations to other prospective members.

Janice Kennedy says she is disappointed with how the committee is being created. (Colleen Connors CBC )

Provincial Action Network on the Status of Women (PANSOW) said it is disappointed with the minister's approach.

"The shift from a task force informed and led by anti-violence experts to an invitation-only committee is disappointing," said Janice Kennedy, PANSOW co-chair and executive director of the Bay St. George Status of Women Council, in a press release.

"Consulting with those who issued the call for a task force on gender-based violence should be an imperative for this government."

'The reality is that women are dying in our province'

Pike said the government can help the issue of violence against women by making it a high priority.

"We know it's one of the most underreported crimes that there is … women live with the shame and guilt every day. There are thousands and thousands of women in our province every day who live in a dysfunctional relationship," Pike said.

"The reality is that women are dying in our province."

Pike suggests the new committee look at past initiatives and reports to guide its actions. She said Ontario schools integrated the topic of healthy relationships into their curriculum in 2015, first starting in Grade 1 and then beginning in kindergarten because it was so successful.

Pike thinks Newfoundland and Labrador should follow Ontario's lead.

"We cannot have healthy relationships as part of a health program as an add-on … it has to be fully integrated into every sphere and every facet of what the children do in school, and I think that's our best long-term solution," Pike said.

"If these issues are part of the daily curriculum, if there's a focus on healthy relationships, I think we'll see the end result of that in a relatively short period of time."