Come From Away has been earning international acclaim since it hit the stage, and now the musical is sharing the pages of a high-profile American magazine with politicians and movie stars.

Actress and singer Petrina Bromley is the only Newfoundlander in the cast of the musical about Gander's role on 9/11, and says it was special to be photographed for a two-page spread for Vanity Fair.

"We think it's a pretty big deal," she said.

"I know Hamilton has been featured, they may have even been a cover, but I don't know how many new musicals — particularly a brand new musical that doesn't have a star name attached to it — how often that depth of exposure would happen."

Shot in October of 2016, the photo features the show's cast — including Bromley in a toque and a Montreal Canadiens jersey — posing in front of Canadian flags.

"It is, incredibly, one of those very typical ensemble pictures that you see in magazines, particularly Vanity Fair. They often do big ensemble photos like that," she said.

"You know, like celebrities, Oscar winners when they do those things … it's all the characters, the main characters you see in the show, arranged in a tableau to show as much of the feel of the show and the mind set of each character."

'He has photographed everybody'

Bromley said it was quite an experience and the cast got to work with a noted photographer.

"It was ridiculous, in the best way … we went to New York, the photographer's name is Mark Seliger, who for 10 years worked with Rolling Stone magazine and was the chief photographer," she said.

"He has photographed everybody … he shoots for Vanity Fair, GQ, Vogue, you name the celebrity, he's probably photographed them."

Bromley said the cast met with Seliger and his team at his studios in New York City, before going to the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, where a crew had the building set to look like an airport.

"We just floated right in and spent – I don't even think it was more than an hour taking these photographs. It was quite incredible," she said.

'I'm just honoured'

The result is a two-page spread in Vanity Fair's February 2017 issue, but Bromley said making her province proud is still the biggest thrill.

"I think the thing that I'm most happy about with this show is how proud it makes everyone of Newfoundland and the fact that we're allowed to toot our own horn every now and then," she said.

"I'm just honoured to be a part of it and feeling so fortunate."

Come From Away finished its run in Toronto on Sunday, and is set to begin rehearsing on Broadway in early February. The show will open for its first official performances on March 12.

The February issue of Vanity Fair hits newsstands Jan. 10.