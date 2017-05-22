Another NYC milestone for the Broadway musical hit Come From Away.

Members of the cast will be performing Monday night on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC.

Come From Away has been a big hit on Broadway and has won four Helen Hayes Awards, including outstanding musical.

Married Canadian duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein speak in New York on May 2, after their hit musical Come From Away earned 7 Tony Award nominations. (CBC)

The play takes place in Gander, N.L., where American travellers were stranded after air space into the country was closed after the 9/11 attacks.

Come From Away is also nominated for seven Tony Awards, including best musical.

Monday's Late Night with Seth Meyers will also feature guests Kyle Chandler and Michaela Watkins.