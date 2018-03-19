The show lauded for featuring the best of the human spirit in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 is expanding from Broadway — all the way to Melbourne.

Come From Away will make it's Australian debut on July 20, 2019 at the 90-year-old Comedy Theatre — which is getting a "major refurbishment" to coincide with the production.

"Bringing this record-breaking production exclusively to Victoria is further proof that Melbourne really is the cultural capital of Australia and one of the world's leading theatre cities," said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.

"From a packed theatre in New York to standing ovations here — I truly can't wait to see the show playing in Melbourne."

Come From Away, written by Canadian husband-and-wife team David Hein and Irene Sankoff, tells the story of how the town of Gander welcomed close to 7,000 passengers after the terrorist attacks of Sept, 11, 2001 grounded flights across the world.

Come From Away will be featured on the stage at the 90-year-old Comedy Theatre in Melbourne. (Comedy Theatre/Facebook)

It has racked up both box office receipts and accolades since its Broadway debut on March 12, 2017.

The Tony-award winning musical grossed just over $1.52 million for the week ending Nov. 26 — the highest for any eight-show week at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York.

The Mark Gordon Company announced last October it will produce a feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.