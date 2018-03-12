It's entertained politicians, Hollywood stars and musical megastars, but to mark one year on Broadway, Come From Away is featuring its fans.

As of March 12, Come From Away has officially been on the big stage for a year.

The musical is based on the airline passengers who were stranded in Gander, N.L., after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda, pictured holding the cod, tweeted this photo after taking in a performance of Come From Away. (Lin-Manuel Miranda/Twitter)

It tells the story of people who came from outside the province, and found themselves unexpectedly stranded in the small community.

To mark the year milestone, a video has been made which features fans from across the globe singing the musical's opening number, Welcome to the Rock.

Fans love Come From Away3:53

The video also features some familiar faces — like the writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein, as well as some of the real-life Gander residents who inspired characters in the play.

Come From Away was a dream come true gig for Petrina Bromley, originally from Newfoundland and Labrador, who said she dreamt of singing in a production by Andrew Lloyd Webber's company.

But more than that, Bromley said she's delighted to know that the production can bring any sort of relief or healing to people.

Celebrating 1 year of Come From Away1:43

"I've had people tell me themselves, a woman who's told me that her son had been murdered on 9/11 in the towers. She said, 'I came here, I didn't know what I was going to see. I cried, but I laughed, and I'm leaving here sad but hopeful,'" said Bromley.

"If you can do that with your job, and your job is just telling stories, then that's the jackpot."