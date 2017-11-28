The long list of achievements for Broadway musical Come From Away is getting even longer.

The Tony-Award winner will be facing off in the category of best musical theatre album against Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Dolly! during the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York.

It's a rematch of sorts among Come From Away's biggest competition at the Tony Awards last June. Dear Evan Hansen won six awards, Hello, Dolly! took home four, while Come From Away garnered one for Best Direction of a Musical.

New box-office record, too

Come From Away grossed just over $1.52 million for the week ending Nov. 26 — the highest for any eight-week show at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York.

Playwrights David Hein and Irene Carl Sankoff at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City, a day before the Broadway debut of Come from Away. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

The record for the theatre had previously been held by It's Only a Play, which starred Broadway and film stalwarts Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and Stockard Channing. That production peaked with a weekly gross of $1.45 million in 2014.

Come From Away, written by Canadian husband-and-wife team David Hein and Irene Sankoff, tells the story of how the Town of Gander welcomed 7,000 stranded passengers when the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 grounded flights across the world.

Soon to be Grammy-award winning musical? Awards will be handed out Jan. 28, 2018.

It has garnered critical acclaim and racked up sold out performances since its Broadway debut on March 12, 2017.

Come From Away is also landing on the big screen — the Mark Gordon Company announced in October it will produce a feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.