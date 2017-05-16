Canada's "Come From Away" has won four Helen Hayes Awards, including outstanding musical production.

The awards, handed out during a ceremony at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C., on Monday night, celebrate excellence in professional theatre throughout the city's metropolitan area.

"Come From Away" also received the award for outstanding musical director for Christopher Ashley, outstanding supporting actress in a musical for Jenn Colella, and outstanding ensemble in a musical.

The 9/11-inspired musical was staged at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C., prior to engagements in Toronto and its current run on Broadway.

Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, "Come From Away" is centred on Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

The town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.