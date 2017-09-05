On foot and on bike, two union leaders have made the 150-kilometre trek from Come by Chance for a meeting to address safety concerns at the oil refinery there.

"We want to be part of the process of safety management, and we have not," said United Steelworkers Local 9316 president Glenn Nolan on the road Tuesday.

'We shouldn't have to do this walk to bring attention, to be part of the [safety] process. But we have no other choice.' - Glenn Nolan

"We've been at this a year and half, trying to be diligent with the company, asking questions and we've proceeded with the government, and now we're out here to get attention, because we want to be part of it … we shouldn't have to do this walk to bring attention, to be part of the process. But we have no other choice."

Nolan said last week that the union's health and safety concerns have fallen on deaf ears, despite signing a special agreement three years ago that was supposed to given them a stronger voice in safety management.

Service NL says complaints are investigated

The union is accusing refinery owner NARL Refining and the provincial government of working against them, the latest sign of increasing tension between management and workers, with the union warning that it's reminiscent of relations 20 years ago, just before an explosion in March 1998 killed two workers and seriously injured a third.

The Steelworkers Union took their concerns to Confederation Building and a meeting with the Service NL minister on Tuesday. (CBC)

The journey took 18 hours, with Nolan and union vice-president Perry Feltham leaving Monday night — Labour Day — arriving at Confederation Building Tuesday afternoon for a meeting with Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh.

The department disputes the union's claims that safety problems are being ignored, with a spokesperson telling CBC that since January 2016, 387 inspections have been carried out, with 73 directives issued, including a stop-work order that was issued in July until the fire commissioner found emergency response staffing levels were adequate.