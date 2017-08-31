The union representing employees at Newfoundland and Labrador's only oil refinery is sounding an ominous warning about safety at the facility, and says the owners and the provincial government are working against their efforts to improve the situation.

United Steelworkers Local 9316 president Glenn Nolan says management-employee relations are reminiscent of the lead-up to an explosion at the refinery in March 1998 that killed two workers and seriously injured a third.

"Our concerns over health and safety have fallen on deaf ears for too long. The government's duty is to protect working people. They're shirking that duty," Nolan stated in a news release.

The union is accusing owner NARL Refining and the government of "working against us," and says such a scenario could bring deadly consequences.

"This is what our people experienced 20 years ago," added Perry Feltham, chair of the union's health and safety committee.

It's the latest sign of tension at the refinery in what's been a tumultuous 10 months after the company introduced big changes in order to adapt to what it called serious economic challenges and impending regulatory changes.

Those changes included sweeping layoffs and an increase in daily refining capacity.

Union leader Glenn Nolan represents employees at the oil refinery in Come by Chance. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The union said it has been raising concerns for nearly two years, and is accusing the government, specifically the occupational health and safety division of Service NL, of failing to take action.

According to the union, an agreement that gives workers the right to be involved in planning process changes, developing safe work procedures, training and other safety-related issues is not being followed.

'We've repeatedly raised concerns that the government and the company have not lived up to the commitments they made. Those concerns haven't been taken seriously by the government," Nolan said.

He said an inquiry into the 1998 tragedy revealed a "dysfunctional and confrontational" labour-management relationship at the refinery, and he said a similar divide exists today.

"We have been experiencing many of the same concerns that existed at the time of the tragedy, but the government doesn't seem to care," Nolan said.

He said the old "us-versus-them" culture has returned, with health and safety concerns "dismissed by the employer and by the government."

CBC has reached out to NARL Refining and Service NL for a response.