One person who was left out after a group of co-workers won a $60-million jackpot has chosen not to take legal action for a share of the winnings.

When Atlantic Lottery first released details of the massive win, the media release mentioned a 32nd share of the jackpot was being withheld and set aside.

That's because one worker at the Come By Chance refinery was considering legal action to get a piece of the money.

"In a statement from their lawyer, the potential additional group member wished to express appreciation for the professionalism of the Atlantic Lottery Corporation and the cooperation of the group leader, and finally to wish all of the winners the very best in the future," a release from the ALC said on Friday.

Each of the 31 group members will now split a total of $1.875 million — which had been set aside — which equals out to an extra $60,483.

These are just some of the winners of the $60-million jackpot, who were presented with their cheque Feb. 28. (Anthony Germain/CBC)

The $60-million prize was the largest lottery win in Newfoundland and Labrador's history.

Most of the winners worked for PTL Services Ltd. in Southern Harbour, a company subcontracted to the Come By Chance refinery.