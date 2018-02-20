Two homes in St. John's were badly damaged in two separate fires overnight.

The first was on Colonial Street in the downtown area, where firefighters were called around 9:36 p.m.

Police, fire crews blocking off Colonial Street. Smoke coming out of home, officer says crews working to get situation under control. #cbcnl #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/UHiffskYMR — @andrewsampson_

Crews were able to get the fire under control and there were no injuries.

Police say the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature,

Regent Street

Emergency crews were also called to a house fire on Regent Street in the east end around 2:01 a.m.

Fire crews tend to a house fire on Regent Street early Tuesday morning. (Twitter/@SA_ESD_NL)

All those living there got away without injury, but the house was extensively damaged.

Members with the Salvation Army were on scene to help the occupants.