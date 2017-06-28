Nearly 40 students are in limbo with the suspension of a respiratory therapy program at the College of the North Atlantic.

The Newfoundland and Labrador college announced the suspension Wednesday, saying the program has had its accreditation withdrawn by the national group that oversees educational standards for the program.

A news release from the college said 13 students accepted into the program for September will have their application fee refunded, or they can switch to another program if seats are available.

Another 26 students in the second and third years of the respiratory therapy program, along with faculty, face uncertainty.

"We will have more information to share with them in short order," said Bill Radford, CNA's senior academic vice-president.

The respiratory therapy program was offered at the Prince Philip Drive campus of the College of the North Atlantic in St. John's. (CBC)

A scathing review of the college, in a modernization plan released in May, identified problems such as the failure to update courses to match the job market, too little emphasis on teaching, and a lack of accountability.

The Council on Accreditation for Respiratory Therapy Education placed the respiratory therapy program on a one-year probation in 2016.

While the college tried to address deficiencies, Radford said there was not enough progress to keep the accreditation.

The respiratory therapy program has had 28 graduates write the national exam over the past five years and all have passed, he said.

Respiratory therapists work with patients who have chronic diseases involving breathing problems such as asthma, emphysema or cystic fibrosis.